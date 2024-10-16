Previous
Lovo by carolinesdreams
Photo 759

Lovo

A lovo, earth oven meal. Dark image because it was nearly night time but a delicious meal with a kava ceremony.
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture of the process… I love island life…
October 16th, 2024  
