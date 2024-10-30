Previous
I Love My Blender by carolinesdreams
I forgot to take a photo today and now it’s dark so I’ve popped up a photo I took a couple of days ago of my beloved blender. Not what you might expect in a boat galley but indispensable nevertheless.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life.
