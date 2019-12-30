Previous
For Henri by carolmw
For Henri

A lone rose in our garden,braving the winter,so I thought I'd post it in memory of Henri Russell,who has sadly passed away.We shall miss her here in our 365 community.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely tribute to our friend - she did love her yellow roses !
December 30th, 2019  
