Photo 2749
Snowdrops And Aconites By The Lake
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
carol white
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
reflections
flowers
lake
snowdrops
aconites
stowe-gardens
Beryl Lloyd
What a beautiful marriage to have the two flowers together - fav
February 13th, 2020
