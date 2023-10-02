Sign up
Photo 3771
Tiny Dancers
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
fuchsia
Babs
ace
Such a pretty little ballerina.
October 2nd, 2023
