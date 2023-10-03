Sign up
Previous
Photo 3772
After The Storm--Look Who Came To Visit
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
macro
garden
amphibian
common-frog
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fabulous! Lucky you.
October 3rd, 2023
Olwynne
Oh well spotted. They tend to hop off when I'm around
October 3rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - fav
October 3rd, 2023
