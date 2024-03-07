Previous
TSIKNOPEMPTI (BARBEQUE THURSDAY) by carolmw
TSIKNOPEMPTI (BARBEQUE THURSDAY)

This occurs 11days before Ash Monday in the Orthodox calendar,the beginning of the fasting season,a reason to eat as much meat as possible before having to give it up. There's a lovely smell of barbecues all around.
