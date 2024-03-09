Previous
GRECIAN SUNSET by carolmw
GRECIAN SUNSET

We have had a lovely meal up in Zia, as it's ROSIE'S birthday today. The sun was just setting as we drove back to Kos town.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

carol white

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture, love the little blue & white church!
March 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 9th, 2024  
