GOLDEN HOUR OVER THE ALPS by carolmw
GOLDEN HOUR OVER THE ALPS

Left Kos this morning, onto Athens, then we departed for Charles de Gaulle, Paris. Staying at an airport hotel tonight, then we go to Lille by train, then onto Calais for the night. On Thursday, we travel on 'Le Shuttle' back to the UK
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

carol white

@carolmw
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning!
March 19th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely scene
March 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Fabulous scene and light! Safe travels, Carol! Fav
March 19th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Such gorgeous gentle light.
March 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful shot!
March 19th, 2024  
