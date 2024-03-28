Sign up
Previous
Photo 3879
The Parthenon,Up Close
In my other album,I show how I was able to get up to the Parthenon/Having mobility issues,I was unable to climb up the paths.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7222
photos
169
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
athens
,
parthenon
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and great pov.
March 28th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
March 28th, 2024
