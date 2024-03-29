Previous
Caryatids,The Erechtheion by carolmw
Photo 3880

Caryatids,The Erechtheion

The Caryatid porch of the Erechtheion in Athens, Greece. These are now replicas. The originals are in the Acropolis Museum (with one in the British Museum).
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1063% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking.
March 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great find and capture ! fav
March 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise