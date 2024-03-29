Sign up
Previous
Photo 3880
Caryatids,The Erechtheion
The Caryatid porch of the Erechtheion in Athens, Greece. These are now replicas. The originals are in the Acropolis Museum (with one in the British Museum).
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
2
Tags
acropolis
,
athens
,
parthenon
,
caryatids
,
erechtheion
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking.
March 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great find and capture ! fav
March 29th, 2024
