Grey Seal,Farne Islands by carolmw
Photo 3919

Grey Seal,Farne Islands

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

carol white

@carolmw
Wylie ace
how lovely
May 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw he is gorgeous, but he has such sad eyes.
May 24th, 2024  
