Photo 2386
Fishing Nets,Kardamena,Kos
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5417
photos
210
followers
107
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DSC-WX500
Taken
22nd January 2020 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
shadows
,
trees
,
fishing-boats
,
nets
,
kos
,
kardamena
