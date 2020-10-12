Cretan Oven

The Double Baked bread rusk called “paximadi”, consists maybe the most authentic and symbolic Greek food, related strongly with the culture and traditions of Minoan people of the past, being one of the basics of Mediterranean diet and the secret of Cretans longevity.It is baked in these ancient Cretan ovens and will keep indefinitely,This oven belongs to George's family.Usually,the village women gather together and bake their bread(paximadia) at the same time.The bread is usually softened with water or olive oil.

The top shot shows the entrance to the oven,where they prepare the dough.The oven,below is heated by wood,on the right of the top shot..

