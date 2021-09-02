Previous
Bur Oak Acorns by carolmw
Photo 2696

Bur Oak Acorns

I found these unusual acorns at Hunsbury Country Park,had to google them.They are the fruit of the Bur Oak trees,which are apparently prolific in Kentucky USA.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

carol white

Kim Hearn ace
How unusual and interesting!
September 2nd, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
My sister’s oak tree in Lubbock is a burr. I’m going there in October, I hope to gather acorns then. They are so large and unique we pile them in bowls for natural decorations. This is a wonderful photo of the young acorns.
September 2nd, 2021  
