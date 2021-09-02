Sign up
Photo 2696
Bur Oak Acorns
I found these unusual acorns at Hunsbury Country Park,had to google them.They are the fruit of the Bur Oak trees,which are apparently prolific in Kentucky USA.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Past and Present
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
27th August 2021 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
branches
acorns
hunsbury-country-park
bur-oak-tree
Kim Hearn
ace
How unusual and interesting!
September 2nd, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
My sister’s oak tree in Lubbock is a burr. I’m going there in October, I hope to gather acorns then. They are so large and unique we pile them in bowls for natural decorations. This is a wonderful photo of the young acorns.
September 2nd, 2021
