Previous
Photo 3103
Just Puffins
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
puffins
,
north-sea
,
seabirds
,
farne-islands
Wylie
ace
Wow I never knew that puffins did this like penguins!
June 4th, 2024
