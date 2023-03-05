Previous
Pink wool by catangus
42 / 365

Pink wool

Had this idea to crochet a wool blanket this winter. Needless to say it hasn’t got very far!!
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
11% complete

