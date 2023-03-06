Previous
Chilli Red tractor wheel by catangus
43 / 365

Chilli Red tractor wheel

One from work today. Best I could do for red on a very busy day and as it was a freezing cold 🥶 wind so by my reckoning I get the chilli in too!!
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
11% complete

