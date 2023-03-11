Previous
Purple shapes by catangus
48 / 365

Purple shapes

Late finish on the farm. Took a very average shot of one of my oxalis plants but I kind of like the abstract effect when I cropped it down. Note to self - need to practice more !
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
