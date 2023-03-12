Previous
Next
Pretty in Pink by catangus
49 / 365

Pretty in Pink

My Christmas cactus has decided to flower again. Found the papery flowers very difficult to get focus on. All part of the learning curve!!
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Nice pov
March 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise