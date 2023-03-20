Previous
Next
Red man waiting by catangus
57 / 365

Red man waiting

Popped into town to get some food after a late finish. Struggled to find my red theme for today until i waited to cross at the pedestrian crossing. Met an illuminating red man !
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise