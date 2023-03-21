Previous
Farmers Friend by catangus
Farmers Friend

No farmer would be without a roll of baler twine, with this you can mend anything!!!!
Comes in other colours but orange is best!
21st March 2023

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
