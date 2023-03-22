Previous
Stack of empty Yellow tubs by catangus
Stack of empty Yellow tubs

Mineral licks are fed out in the fields in yellow tubs. Horses ones so happen to be yellow.
The empty stack made me think of architectural photography all those geometric lines. Modernist buildings etc. Haven’t done justice but I tried 😜
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
