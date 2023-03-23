Previous
Next
White clover by catangus
60 / 365

White clover

Actually it’s green 🤦🏻‍♀️
So exciting to see this essential nitrogen fixing plant appearing in the pastures. Spring is here!
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise