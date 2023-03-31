Previous
Shades of blue by catangus
68 / 365

Shades of blue

I threw this together after a very late finish. I had been thinking 🤔 all day about how to do my final blue. In the end just ran out of time and clobbered together this
31st March 2023

Catriona Baker

Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
18% complete

