Meet The Team by catangus
69 / 365

Meet The Team

The Team and I stopped on our afternoon exercise and admired the fact there was a bit of blue sky and it had stopped raining!!!!!
It was the wettest March for 40 years!
As I enjoyed the rainbow challenge so much I thought I might give April a go
Catriona Baker

Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
