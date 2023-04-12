Previous
A day of 2 halves by catangus
80 / 365

A day of 2 halves

Lovely first thing rode round the farm checking everything. Then the wind and the rain started! We hid for the rest of the day. Except for the bosses 2 favourite horses who seemed to quite enjoy the rain ☔️
12th April 2023

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
21% complete

Christine Sztukowski
I really like both photos
April 13th, 2023  
