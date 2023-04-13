Previous
Assessing the flooding by catangus
Assessing the flooding

The river at the bottom of the farm is prone to flooding. So this morning we went to see the damage after yesterdays storm.
The way was flooded and more rain forecasters 🤦🏻‍♀️
Catriona Baker

@catangus
