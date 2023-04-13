Sign up
81 / 365
Assessing the flooding
The river at the bottom of the farm is prone to flooding. So this morning we went to see the damage after yesterdays storm.
The way was flooded and more rain forecasters 🤦🏻♀️
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Catriona Baker
@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
Tags
and
,
iphone
,
rain
,
horses
,
more
,
flooding
,
30-shots2023
