We 2 Are 1

Trying out Kali’s current artist challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac Don’t exactly get into urban situations much so used what’s available. Me horses and farm!Shot on iPhone using Slow shutter app on light trail mode with 1 sec capture then fiddled with in Lightroom mobileMaking it mine by white on dark background and keeping with my single subject month !!! 😳🤔🤞