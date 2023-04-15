Previous
We 2 Are 1 by catangus
We 2 Are 1

Trying out Kali’s current artist challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
Don’t exactly get into urban situations much so used what’s available. Me horses and farm!
Shot on iPhone using Slow shutter app on light trail mode with 1 sec capture then fiddled with in Lightroom mobile
Making it mine by white on dark background and keeping with my single subject month !!! 😳🤔🤞
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Catriona Baker

@catangus
Given myself a new challenge for 2023 New to photography and sharing so all comments very welcome please
