The Royal couple

We are still in Cortina and we’ll remain here for a while. As many of you know the situation of COVID19 in Northern Italy is serious and the entire Lombardy region and many provinces are lockdown. We are invited to stay at home and stay at least one meter from each other. Fortunately the view from the window is amazing. In addition to the majestic deer that I posted yesterday today we had the visit also of his female and of their little fawn