Previous
Going to recycling cardboards by caterina
Photo 1339

Going to recycling cardboards

This guy was running towards the bin to deposit paper and cardboards. I was impressed by the amount of stuff he was able to carry.
Thank you everybody for taking the time to comment my photos. Recently I haven’t been very good at that! Sorry
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise