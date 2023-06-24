Sign up
Previous
Photo 1339
Going to recycling cardboards
This guy was running towards the bin to deposit paper and cardboards. I was impressed by the amount of stuff he was able to carry.
Thank you everybody for taking the time to comment my photos. Recently I haven’t been very good at that! Sorry
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
0
0
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1725
photos
151
followers
83
following
366% complete
View this month »
1332
1333
1334
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
Tags
recycling
,
trash
,
cortina
,
waiter
,
cardboards
