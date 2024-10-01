Previous
The pink Arena by caterina
Photo 1348

The pink Arena

October is the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer. Among other initiatives, some of the monuments will be illuminated in pink.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise