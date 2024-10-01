Sign up
Previous
Photo 1348
The pink Arena
October is the month dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer. Among other initiatives, some of the monuments will be illuminated in pink.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
0
0
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1348
photos
121
followers
72
following
Tags
night
,
pink
,
arena
,
italy
,
monument
,
verona
,
breast-cancer
