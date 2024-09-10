Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1345
Portoni Bra
An iconic site of Verona transformed with photoshop radial filter
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1345
photos
122
followers
72
following
368% complete
View this month »
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30 II
Taken
22nd May 2024 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
filter
,
italy
,
postcard
,
verona
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close