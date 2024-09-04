Reflections

Back on the project? Hopefully! Junko Yokota came to visit and we went to Burano a colorful island in the Venetian lagoon where we took lots of photos together. That made me miss (again) this wonderful community where I have met so many nice people during the approximately seven (?) years I posted and commented. So I’m trying again, although, despite having retired from work, I don’t have much time to stay on the internet. Actually I’m not photographing much, except my adorable grandchildren! Glad to be with you all again