Previous
Reflections by caterina
Photo 1342

Reflections

Back on the project? Hopefully! Junko Yokota came to visit and we went to Burano a colorful island in the Venetian lagoon where we took lots of photos together. That made me miss (again) this wonderful community where I have met so many nice people during the approximately seven (?) years I posted and commented. So I’m trying again, although, despite having retired from work, I don’t have much time to stay on the internet. Actually I’m not photographing much, except my adorable grandchildren! Glad to be with you all again
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise