Previous
Photo 1343
A colorful piazza
All the houses in the island of Burano, in the Venetian lagoon, are painted in vivid colors and laundry is drying in the sun
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
1
1
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
laundry
,
colors
,
houses
,
venice
,
laguna
,
piazza
,
burano
,
façades
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture
September 6th, 2024
