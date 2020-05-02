Previous
Next
Social distancing #5 by caterina
Photo 818

Social distancing #5

Back to the city, at least for a few days. Not many people in the streets, despite the beautiful warm weather. Everybody wears a mask, except dogs
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
224% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Virginia Stapleton ace
Lucky dog! Nice social commentary shot.
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise