Photo 818
Social distancing #5
Back to the city, at least for a few days. Not many people in the streets, despite the beautiful warm weather. Everybody wears a mask, except dogs
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Lucky dog! Nice social commentary shot.
May 2nd, 2020
