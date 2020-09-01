Previous
Matera, Basilicata
Matera, Basilicata

Matera, Basilicata
Oops! The moon got caught on the cross of the tower😳
Matera is a fascinating town built on and of tuff. It has moved from poverty to become an elegant, lively place, rich in little restaurants and bars. We were there on a Saturday and the streets were full of young people enjoying the warm weather and the freedom after lockdown. Most of them had a face mask on, but the region Basilicata has had very few contagions (29 from the beginning of the pandemic) so that there is little fear in the air. Let’s hope that things will remain like this.
