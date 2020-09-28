Sign up
Photo 898
Bus stop
It’s autumn already and the road is wet and the pines’s needles are everywhere. For the technique-109-Perspective starting today!
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
road
,
asphalt
,
pine-needles
,
technique-109-perspective
