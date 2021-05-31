Previous
Jane’s bread by caterina
Photo 1048

Jane’s bread

I followed (more or less) the recipe that Junko has sent encouraging us to make bread at home. I had already done it but with a different recipe. I still have a problem in translation: what’s the difference between wheat and white flour? Thank you
31st May 2021 31st May 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
kali ace
flour varies so much around the world, wheat flour could be wholewheat maybe ?
June 1st, 2021  
Caterina ace
@kali66 no. Semola possibly?
June 1st, 2021  
