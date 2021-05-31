Sign up
Photo 1048
Jane’s bread
I followed (more or less) the recipe that Junko has sent encouraging us to make bread at home. I had already done it but with a different recipe. I still have a problem in translation: what’s the difference between wheat and white flour? Thank you
31st May 2021
31st May 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Tags
bread
,
oil
,
flour
,
still-life
,
jane’s-bread
kali
ace
flour varies so much around the world, wheat flour could be wholewheat maybe ?
June 1st, 2021
Caterina
ace
@kali66
no. Semola possibly?
June 1st, 2021
