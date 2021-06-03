Previous
Right clothes for the post office by caterina
Photo 1050

Right clothes for the post office

For the six words story. I was impressed by the perfect harmony of colors between the post ATM and this guy’s clothes. Is there a dress code to pick up money?
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Lin ace
A must fav - what a great street find and capture!
June 4th, 2021  
