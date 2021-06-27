Previous
Next
May I take your picture? by caterina
Photo 1064

May I take your picture?

A couple of days ago I was walking in the city when I saw this gentleman in the middle of the street watching himself in the mirror. I found the scene so amusing that I asked him if I could take his picture. He willingly agreed and this is the result. Look at the curious guy watching us, with his face mask on the chin. The funny think, however, is that he said that if I had problems processing he would be happy to do it for me because…da da da! he’s a professional fashion photographer! Unfortunately he did not send me his email so he’ll never see how cool he looks on 365!
P.S. he was choosing a pair of sunglasses
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Looks like Frank Zappa
June 27th, 2021  
Caterina ace
@monikozi true!
June 27th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Ha, Frank Zappa came to my mind too! Great portrait Caterina!
June 27th, 2021  
Peter H ace
Great opportunistic shot. Do you think he arrived by time-machine from the 1970's?
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise