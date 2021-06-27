May I take your picture?

A couple of days ago I was walking in the city when I saw this gentleman in the middle of the street watching himself in the mirror. I found the scene so amusing that I asked him if I could take his picture. He willingly agreed and this is the result. Look at the curious guy watching us, with his face mask on the chin. The funny think, however, is that he said that if I had problems processing he would be happy to do it for me because…da da da! he’s a professional fashion photographer! Unfortunately he did not send me his email so he’ll never see how cool he looks on 365!

P.S. he was choosing a pair of sunglasses