The Ogre

This is one of the many sculpted stones in the Sacred Wood of Bomarzo. The Sacred Wood is in the “Villa delle Meraviglie” (The Villa of Wonders), built in 1552 by Prince Francesco Orsini, and dedicated to his beloved wife Giulia Farnese, who died prematurely. The park is a fascinating place where mysterious messages are written on the statues and need to be interpreted by the visitors