Bologna‘a Porticoes by caterina
Bologna‘a Porticoes

Bologna has 62 Km of porticoes built starting in 1200. They have recently been added to the UNESCO World Heritage list. Junko @jyokota knows them well!
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Peter H ace
Caterina - delete this comment when done - but I think this portico is tilting slightly to the left - it's not in Pisa?
August 25th, 2021  
