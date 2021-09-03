Sign up
Photo 1110
The Scala bridge
This is the entrance to the bridge built by the Scala family as part of the Castle in Verona
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University.
bridge
castle
italy
verona
Helen Jane
ace
really dramatic with the wonderfully shaped slice of light and the cyclist perfectly placed.
September 2nd, 2021
