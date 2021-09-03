Previous
The Scala bridge by caterina
Photo 1110

The Scala bridge

This is the entrance to the bridge built by the Scala family as part of the Castle in Verona
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Helen Jane ace
really dramatic with the wonderfully shaped slice of light and the cyclist perfectly placed.
September 2nd, 2021  
