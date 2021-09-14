Previous
The fallen angel by caterina
Photo 1115

The fallen angel

This is the shadow of the bronze statue set in front of Verona’s Cathedral. I don’t like the statue much, but it’s shadow leaves room to fantasy
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Caterina

Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Louise
Lovely
September 14th, 2021  
