Photo 1115
The fallen angel
This is the shadow of the bronze statue set in front of Verona’s Cathedral. I don’t like the statue much, but it’s shadow leaves room to fantasy
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1489
photos
171
followers
98
following
305% complete
View this month »
1108
1109
1110
1111
1112
1113
1114
1115
Views
7
1
2
365
Tags
cathedral
,
shadow
,
statue
,
angel
,
verona
Louise
Lovely
September 14th, 2021
