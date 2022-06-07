Sign up
Photo 1241
The lonely cloud
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
1
1
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1626
photos
174
followers
87
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
7th June 2022 9:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
window
,
cloud
,
italy
,
umbria
,
spoleto
moni kozi
ace
Oh, wow!
June 11th, 2022
