Photo 1277
An abandoned boat
This boat that once brought to the Italian coast a few desperate migrants is now on display in the square of a Sicilian village
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Caterina
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Tags
boat
sicily
migrants
Corinne C
Very nice capture
October 7th, 2022
