Previous
Next
An abandoned boat by caterina
Photo 1277

An abandoned boat

This boat that once brought to the Italian coast a few desperate migrants is now on display in the square of a Sicilian village
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Caterina

ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Very nice capture
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise