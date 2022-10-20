Sign up
Photo 1281
The Cello Player
Mario Brunello, great musician was playing Bach accompanied by a string orchestra
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1666
photos
164
followers
83
following
Tags
musician
,
orchestra
,
theatre
,
artist
,
cello
Diana
ace
Wish I could hear this!
October 20th, 2022
