The Cello Player by caterina
Photo 1281

The Cello Player

Mario Brunello, great musician was playing Bach accompanied by a string orchestra
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Caterina

@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
Diana ace
Wish I could hear this!
October 20th, 2022  
