Photo 1292
San Marco Church at night
Reflection of San Marco’s Church at night in a puddle remained from the morning high tide
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Caterina
ace
@caterina
Year 2. This year I have retired from active work at the University. I was worried that I could be bored of even depressed, but...
1679
photos
161
followers
82
following
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
19th November 2022 11:37pm
Tags
church
,
reflection
,
italy
,
venice
,
high-tide
,
sanmarco
Jacqueline
ace
Great shot!
November 20th, 2022
Caterina
ace
@jacqbb
🙏
November 20th, 2022
