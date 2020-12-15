Sign up
57 / 365
Christmas and Chocolate. A perfect match.
You won’t believe this but on the random tag challenge I got “holiday” and “chocolate”. I swear I didn’t cheat. Now I have to eat all that chocolate before it goes bad. Oh well, a guys gotta do what a guys gotta do.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Chris Cook
ace
@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
58
photos
33
followers
25
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Latest from all albums
51
52
1
53
54
55
56
57
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th December 2020 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
chocolate
,
santa
,
tag-challenge-174
