Christmas and Chocolate. A perfect match. by cdcook48
Christmas and Chocolate. A perfect match.

You won’t believe this but on the random tag challenge I got “holiday” and “chocolate”. I swear I didn’t cheat. Now I have to eat all that chocolate before it goes bad. Oh well, a guys gotta do what a guys gotta do.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Chris Cook

@cdcook48
Well, I have taken the plunge and started a 365 project. It’s a bit daunting but I am looking forward to the challenge. I have...
15% complete

